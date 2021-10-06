The news that a panel has advised the administration to allow the COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and those who are in a high-risk health category is a prime example of why so many are reluctant to take the vaccine at all.
The news release stated they advised the booster shots for individuals in those categories, but not for others because, "Members cited a lack of safety data on extra doses, and also raised doubts about the value of mass boosters ..."
If there is a lack of safety data, why are they recommending boosters for the most vulnerable? Add this confusing recommendation to the specter of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris running around during the election campaign bellowing that they wouldn't trust any vaccine developed by the Trump administration, and it is no wonder that many people are reluctant to take the shot.
Their attempt to blame this public relations fiasco on President Donald Trump is ridiculous. As always, though, there is no desire to accept responsibility for their own failures on the part of the Democrats.
RICK ELLIS
retired military officer
New Orleans