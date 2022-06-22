With all the angry debate over abortion rights, one thing that I never hear anyone on either side discuss is why abortion becomes necessary in the first place.
With all the different forms of modern contraception — pills, condoms, IUDs implants, morning-after pills, etc. — why in the world does any woman voluntarily have unwanted pregnancies? Instead of angry and polarizing debate, perhaps there should be a massive educational effort by both sides to provide these contraception possibilities to all women who are sexually active.
That way we could follow Bill Clinton's idea that abortion should be safe, legal and rare.
JOHN ANDREWS
contractor
New Orleans