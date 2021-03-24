I was saddened to read about the recent, horrific midday murder of the young man who had begun a career he excelled at and had met the love of his life.
After considering the details, I became angry. Why would someone commit cold-blooded murder for a dirt bike? The young murderer had three options to obtain a used dirt bike: The traditional route, by saving a portion of his income or working overtime; he could have identified a bike to just steal; or the option he chose: Execute the bike owner.
How could it have been prevented? What caused the young father of three to think he could get away with such a senseless crime? Possibly this could have been prevented if the criminal system had not failed. The 20-year-old murderer had a criminal record that included armed robbery. Why was the murderer not already incarcerated last Sunday?
Did the young murderer have an education, whereby he would have the means to more easily afford to purchase a dirt bike? Possibly Louisiana’s second-to-last ranked educational system failed him.
Our governmental leaders continually talk about potential improvements to the school system. They throw vast sums of our tax dollars at the problem. It seems the only effort they put forward is to limit or shut down the public charter schools that are succeeding or support the teacher unions that do not always act in the best interest for the students.
Did the parent(s) of the young murderer fail him? Did he have a father figure? Were one or both parents involved in enriching his life? Did they ensure that he made a good effort to succeed in school? The lack of parental involvement in a child’s education is one of the primary reasons Louisiana ranks at the bottom.
The family is fortunate the murderer was apprehended and can begin the healing process after the grieving. Politicians, the educational and justice system failed the young man, as well as continually failing us all.
RICH KREUZ
engineer
Baton Rouge