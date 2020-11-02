I attended Sunday Mass Oct. 18. The message from the Old Testament was "know that I am God; there is no other," and from the New Testament, "render unto Caesar that which is Caesar's and unto God that which is God's." What I received was a sermon about right-to-life and same-sex morals. The priest, at the end of his sermon, exhorted parishioners to think of morality as they vote.
In The Advocate for Monday, Oct. 19, an article quoted Roman Catholic priest James Altman: "You cannot be Catholic and a Democrat. ... (R)epent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell."
Since it is my belief that each person should be free to vote their conscience, those directives troubled me. Webster's New World Dictionary defines catholic thusly: 1. of general scope or value; all inclusive, universal; and 2. broad in sympathies, tastes or understanding; liberal.
While I am neither Democrat nor Republican, I am Catholic. My religion, my faith, is important to me as is my freed to vote my conscience. Alas, if God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son that we may live, why is it so hard for us to love and accept one another?
BERNICE WHITLEY
retired library administrator
Zachary