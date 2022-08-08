This is in response to Marc Ehrhardt’s guest column of Aug. 1 regarding coastal Louisiana and the global oil industry. I have four brief points to make:
First, Mr. Ehrhardt needs to decide if Putin, the Ukraine War, COVID, President Joe Biden's policies or Louisiana trial lawyers are to blame for the price at the gas pump and the record profit level of global oil companies. He seems confused. We all want America to drill, baby, drill, but a few of us want the mess cleaned up after the oil companies are done. A permit to drill is not a license to destroy.
Second, Mr. Ehrhardt seeks to remind us how Louisiana oil and natural gas impacts our state’s economy. However, he fails to mention that the industry’s impact on employment in Louisiana is dependent on the price of oil. In the 1970s, prices were high and employment plentiful. In the 1980s, prices and employment hit depression levels. Today, given the high price of oil, we would expect employment to be high, but it’s not. In fact, Shell Oil just announced 700 employees being laid off in St. James Parish. In short, Louisiana suffers at the whim of decisions made in Amsterdam or London, not in Houma or Lafayette.
Third, the legal action taken by coastal parishes is to require global oil to clean up the “real and provable” damages it has left along our coast. No more. No less. Fix what you damaged. Restore what you destroyed. Give the people of these coastal parishes a chance to save their way of life. In times of record profits, is this asking too much of ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron and BP? Don’t pass this bill along to Louisiana taxpayers, because those who destroyed and harmed our coast should have to pay to fix it, not the taxpayers of Louisiana.
Fourth, while the coast is being addressed, it is long past time global oil dealt with the 4,000 abandoned well sites dotting Louisiana.
Yes, let’s support industry, but let's demand all act responsibly and clean up the mess they leave.
LT. GEN. RUSSEL HONORÉ
U.S. Army, retired
Baton Rouge