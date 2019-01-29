Saints fan

Jerry LeBlanc, a New Orleans native who now lives in Atlanta, is a Saints' fans who made his way to the NFL Experience on Jan. 28. The NFL Experience is part of the pre-Super Bowl festivities.  LeBlanc is joined by his wife Portia, a Falcons' fan and his daughter Avery. 

 Rod Walker

Has anyone noticed what a class act the city of New Orleans is? We should be very proud of ourselves that after the devastating and unfair lost of our teams's chance of a Super Bowl, which affected and traumatized the entire city, there was no rioting, looting, burning cars, clashing with police, etc.

Rioting has almost become expected as a reaction to a great disappointment or sometimes even a great celebration. Though devastated, the people of New Orleans showed the nation what a class act we are in our mature acceptance of what was done to us.

Saints fans in mourning: French Quarter second line set to honor death of season

We will move on. After all, Mardi Gras season is upon us.

P. D'Arcangelo

retired

New Orleans

