Has anyone noticed what a class act the city of New Orleans is? We should be very proud of ourselves that after the devastating and unfair lost of our teams's chance of a Super Bowl, which affected and traumatized the entire city, there was no rioting, looting, burning cars, clashing with police, etc.
Rioting has almost become expected as a reaction to a great disappointment or sometimes even a great celebration. Though devastated, the people of New Orleans showed the nation what a class act we are in our mature acceptance of what was done to us.
We will move on. After all, Mardi Gras season is upon us.
P. D'Arcangelo
retired
New Orleans