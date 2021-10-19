Scott Angelle shows in his Oct. 11 commentary he clearly does not understand that oil prices are set by the global state of energy supplies relative to demand, and prices at the pump in the U.S. merely reflect that. That is, they simply reflect supply and demand and are very weakly related to whatever the Biden or any administration decides to do.
Of course, it makes some sense for the administration to appeal to OPEC to increase production because of the effect on prices. On the other hand, while gas prices are much higher than last year, when COVID-19 had such an impact, in real dollars gasoline is not much more expensive now than in the 1960s or 1930s.
The decision to place a moratorium on new leases in the Gulf of Mexico made did not make much sense because the solution to reducing fossil fuel emission depends on the demand side, not supply, but it had little or no effect on global prices.
Finally, while it may be that Gulf oil is less polluting when burned than other sources of crude, it is still a fact that burning oil — mainly in transportation — contributes importantly to global warming and thus must be phased out over the next 30 years if we are to avoid the worst effects of climate change.
In the short term, these fossil sources, excluding coal, are necessary to keep industries running, but in the long run, burning them is an archaic and poor use of the benefits mankind gets from petrochemicals, including pharmaceuticals, plastics and myriad other uses.
DAN PURRINGTON
physicist
Metairie