Over the past week or so, I've read several letters from readers admonishing detractors of President Donald Trump to get over it, realize that impeachment is just an attempt to undo the results of the 2016 election, focus on the economy, and chalk up anything negative to the biased media. The problem I have accepting these views is that I have two eyes and two ears.
Although I was disappointed with the outcome of the 2016 election, Trump was duly elected. But from the very beginning, he began doing things that were unconventional at best, or worse, unconstitutional, or worst of all, dangerous to our ideals and institutions. He has rejected transparency by refusing to release his tax returns as has become customary, he has poorly vetted cabinet and judicial appointees, and he's appointed his unqualified children to important positions in the administration. He has rerouted or withheld funds duly appropriated by Congress, he has ignored the emoluments clause of the Constitution, sought personal political favors from a foreign leader, and invited foreign countries to illegally interfere in our elections.
Scariest of all, he has insulted and bullied our allies, embraced foreign dictators and taken their word over our own security professionals, denigrated the free press, caused trade upheaval with dubious tariffs, betrayed our Kurdish allies, abdicated the U.S. leadership position on global issues such as climate change and Middle Eastern policy, weakened the NATO alliance that has maintained peace for 75 years, praised white supremacists and made a laughingstock of the noble ideals inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. These are things that have come out of his own mouth; they aren't hearsay.
What these other readers are asking me and other like-minded Americans to do is to put money over every other principle we hold dear. While I like money as much as the next person, I don't believe it is the most important thing in the world. They are asking us to accept the principle that the ends justify the means. That's not how I was raised, and I don't think it's what America should stand for.
Tricia Arceneaux
retired teacher
Metairie