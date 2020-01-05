A letter to the editor claimed the Republicans stood up to "forces of pure evil" when the House of Representatives was considering impeaching the president. Consider these facts:
The only elected office in the United States that represents all the citizens of our country is the presidency. A president who calls all the Democratic members of Congress scum insults the people who voted those representatives into office.
A president who believes he can make up numbers to suit his own purposes when there is visible evidence he is wrong, as Donald Trump did when he had his press secretary claim his inauguration crowd was larger than Barack Obama's crowd — that president lacks a grounding in reality necessary to make logical decisions.
A president who uses the power of his office to make assertions about which news services are reliable is using his office to damage the equality of news sources. A president who does that is eroding the freedom of the press.
I had doubts that Trump could handle the presidency from early in his administration. He has only gone on to add to his offenses against the office. He leaked classified info to visiting Russians in the Oval Office shortly after he was inaugurated. Recently, he removed troops from Syria without consulting with the military. If either of those events aren't cause for concern, then Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president has no context.
We now have a whistle-blower bringing to the country's attention something he was in a position to observe as part of the National Security Administration detailed to the White House. Everyone is free to have an opinion of what should be the consequence of that information. The House of Representatives has voted to impeach the president. Is the House of Representatives doing what the Constitution meant it do? Or is the House doing what is helpful to its political interests?
Either way, viewing the House members as "forces of pure evil" — or, as Trump would label the whistle-blower, a traitor — is language that invites a sentence of death. Heroes kill forces of evil. Governments hang traitors. Please realize the weight of what you say. Democracy can be killed.
Kathleen Fischer
retired
New Orleans