I, like so many people, am deeply saddened and disturbed by the senseless killings happening across our city, country and the world. At times like these, I turn to my practice of Buddhism to guide me.
Buddhism teaches that every human life has value and has the potential for good and for evil. I recall that after losing my home and my business in Hurricane Katrina, I decided to "Be like the Sun" and keep shining hope and possibility as I contributed to the rebuilding and recovery of our city.
Once again I am committing to respond to this devastation and crisis of violence by donating time and money to organizations that help young people have hope and see the value of their lives and those of fellow residents.
What would the ripple effect be across our city if we recognized that we are all connected to each other? A poem written by an anonymous author states, "I am only one, yet I am still one. I can't do everything, yet I can do something. So I must do the something that I can do."
I am choosing hope vs. despair, and I challenge all of us to use these tragedies as the impetus to help transform the lives of those who don't yet see the potential in their own or others' lives.
There is a long history of devaluing life here. In the past, New Orleans served as the largest market in the country for selling enslaved people.
We don't have to keep enacting this legacy of disrespect for life. We can choose to respond now in a way that creates value, and helps our city and all of our residents fulfill our great potential.
MINDY MILAM
clinical social worker
New Orleans