Since 1975 when the Louisiana Educational TV Authority (LETA) signed on the first station in the Louisiana Public Broadcasting statewide network, LPB has played a major role helping teachers and students use technology to enhance and improve educational opportunities for the children of Louisiana. Our early education expertise is familiar to all who watch "Sesame Street," "Daniel Tiger," "Curious George," or "Dinosaur Train," but there is so much more.
We have prepared students for GED exams, taught college credit classes and teacher certification in special education. Distance learning was and is a part of our mission. We have used satellite down links in rural parishes to teach Japanese and Russian. With the expansion of internet learning, LPB provides content from PBS learning media and Discovery Education. By legislative act we have been designated ”the state’s educational technological resource center.”
The recent COVID-19 crisis and the closure of schools across the state has brought in to sharp focus the vast differences existing in technology and access from district to district. This has focused LPB on our mission and commitment to serve all of the children of Louisiana. Rich resources have been made available online at LPB Learning at Home and more than 40,000 families are using them.
We have forged a partnership with the Department of Education. They have helped us select educational content that we deliver on our main broadcast channel from noon until 5 during the week — free educational material available for every child who may have limited internet access.
As we look to the future and a new “normal,” several legislative and executive leadership teams will be developing plans for the next school year. We all worry about the gaps in learning because of our school closures. At LPB, we are hoping to be a formal partner with the state and school districts as they look at new ways to fill learning gaps and create opportunities for all students. We bring many years of experience and commitment to this effort. As we search the country looking for best practices, we will draw on lessons learned from our colleagues in public broadcasting and harken back to the very reason we were originally created as an agency designated a special school or commission within the greater education mission of Louisiana. Our 40-year history has earned us the trust of parents who during this crisis have come to value the roles of teachers even more.
BETH COURTNEY
executive director, LETA, and president of Louisiana Public Broadcasting
Baton Rouge