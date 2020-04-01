A few days before my COVID-19 shelter-in-place began, I decided to take an after-work detour to Lake Martin. This has been my getaway place for years. It’s a place to meditate, enjoy the quiet talk between the water and the trees, see the sun setting on the back of alligators, egrets, and as they return to the dock, a kayak rower, a swamp tour boat, or even a fisherman with his fish for the day.
Craving this un-orchestrated peace, I went to Lake Martin with my chair and my camera. What was a surprise was no matter the road I took, no matter the angle I took, I couldn’t have access to the lake.
It was surrounded with private property signs and “hunting, fishing, trapping or trespassing for any purpose was strictly forbidden and violators would be prosecuted.” I assumed this was for people wanting to fish or get into the lake. Immediately I was warned not to cross the line.
While I believed it was a precaution due to COVID-19, I was informed that the owner of the private property around the lake closed it to the public. The only way you can now have access to the lake is through Champagne’s Swamp Tour Co.
However, I didn’t want to go on a tour, pay a fee to kayak or to fish. I only wanted to sit and see the sunset, quietly organizing my thoughts and enjoying the peace Lake Martin brings.
FUMY RITA
program coordinator, LAGCOE
Lafayette