I want to applaud the leaders of Ascension Parish for having the guts (and brains) to stand up to others, saying "Enough" and instituting a moratorium on building. When is the City of Baton Rouge, Fred Raiford and staff, the Planning Commission and the Corps of Engineers going to wake up? Or 'fess up?
When are the drainage, "overbuilding" and flooding issues going to be handled? How many times do the people of the greater BR area have to lose their homes and all their worldly belongings to floodwaters?
Yet new subdivisions (and some totally unnecessary roads) are approved every few months and the flooding therefrom impacts long-standing homes with every heavy downpour. (Or those new subdivisions will flood as well.) Why is that? And now new homeowners are clearing out drains themselves and buying inflatable dams. Not to mention the tragedy of thousands of acres of woodlands being destroyed, displacing precious wildlife. All for .. the love of money?
While I understand the need for growth and expansion, we must consider the impact. There has to be thorough "transparent," valid research by impartial parties, available to us, the voters. Our parishes may keep growing, but retention ponds, bayous and rivers continue to overflow. A moratorium for East Baton Rouge and Livingston? It may need to be considered. Because the current system is broken, too many people are losing and something's got to change.
DEE MURPHY
retired health care
Baton Rouge