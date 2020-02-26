Having now picked up arriving passengers more than 10 times, the congestion appears to be caused in large part by pedestrian traffic constantly passing in front of cars attempting passenger pick up.
The police officers (who seem to have no training in orderly traffic flow) stop traffic for pedestrians far too frequently, and seemingly never make pedestrians wait more than a few seconds.
The interim solution is fewer pedestrian crossings and more intelligent coordination of crossing sequences. The long-term solution is a pedestrian bridge for the parking structure with forced routing of pedestrians to the bridge.
SCOTT SILBERT
lawyer
New Orleans