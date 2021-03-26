Trump Impeachment
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was elected by his constituents to represent us and our "opinions" in Washington. His vote against Trump did not represent the opinion of the vast majority of his constituents.

The U.S. isn't a democracy of any kind, it is a representative republic.

Letter writer Richard Golden should look into the history of voting rights in the U.S. to gain some insight as to what the framers of the Constitution believed. The framers’ solution to "tyranny of the majority" is the Electoral College.

I do agree partially, though, with his last paragraph. For our representatives to blindly adhere to party lines as the Democrats have done for years has led our country away from what the founders intended.

JESSE GOUEDY

retired firefighter

Hammond

