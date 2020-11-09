The journalism I knew no longer exists. When I edited papers in junior high, high school and college, I was taught to write news stories with facts, not my opinions, and let the reader decide, not be influenced by what I thought.
When I worked as a professional journalist, that principle was sacrosanct. It remained so for 30-plus years as I taught student journalists at Nicholls State University.
When I was the national president of College Media Advisers Inc., it was still the national norm to present nonbiased news. Not so today.
News stories today are riddled with writers’ personal opinions. This approach directs the reader toward only one viewpoint. This is especially true of the Associated Press, which used to be the vanguard of everything good in journalism.
Right after the election, the word “baseless” appeared multiple times in different stories in your paper. The writers didn’t explain why claims were baseless, simply that they were because the writers said so.
Today’s news media think the American public is incapable of deciding for itself, so it is necessary to tell them what to think: Donald Trump, evil; Joe Biden, good.
Count the stories on any given day in your paper and see how many bash Trump and praise Biden. Start with Sunday: Pages 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 and so on – all pro-Biden. Page has two stories critical of Trump and his supporters. On Nov. 5, you ran four editorial columns: three critical of Trump.
On a positive note: I do not see bias often in stories written by your staff reporters. On local and state issues, they appear to give facts, not opinions.
When I see large media outlets, combined with Big Tech, controlling what information gets disseminated, as they are now doing, I shudder to think where we are headed. We are no longer a free society where ideas are put into the social arena to be discussed or challenged.
Biased reporting means someone else has decided what we should think This is about as unAmerican as possible.
Opposing thoughts will not be allowed or shared. That one-sided view of a society has been tried before and thankfully failed. It is time to allow open discussions again.
LESLEY W. MARCELLO
retired college media adviser
Thibodaux