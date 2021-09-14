I cannot imagine a better person than Gov. John Bel Edwards to lead and hold up our state in these dual disasters of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida. He is obviously knowledgeable and fully committed and prepared to delegate the massive hurricane recovery operation underway. The officials in charge of directing the related activities appear to be equally prepared and committed to the citizens of our state.
Gov. Edwards has been relentless in his efforts to mitigate the health risks of the COVID-19 virus infecting our state, in spite of severe criticism and obstruction. His priority has been and continues to be to protect our citizens and our children.
We are blessed to have this leadership. They need our continued prayers and support. We also need to continue to pray for and support the vulnerable who have suffered from the effects of Hurricane Ida and the continued risk of the coronavirus pandemic.
ROSE MARY WILLIAMS
retired retail management
Baton Rouge