"I will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, without mental reservation or purpose of evasion. I will faithfully discharge the duties of my office which I am about to enter, so help me God."
We must demand that our members of Congress uphold their oath of office. They must protect our democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. This oath is required by the Constitution; the wording is prescribed by law.
Susan Shamburger
retired nurse
Baton Rouge