I have to disagree with the article presented by Dan Fagan on Wednesday's commentary page stating that the lawsuit against blown Saints call is a waste of time. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the three refs involved in the "no call" have been ordered to come to New Orleans to testify in person in September. Finally, we can interrupt their schedules and force them to actually testify about what is wrong with the game.
Once the time is released as to when they will appear, Saints fans will be able to line the steps of the courthouse and finally voice their displeasure at all the parties involved as they march into court. I can’t think of a better way for the fans to put this travesty to rest.
David Bohnet
retired
Slidell