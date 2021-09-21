I have been a resident of Kenner for the past 25 years. I have learned it is a hidden jewel in the local treasures of our region.
We have the top-rated fire department in the state and our police department is second to none. If you are going to commit a crime, don't do it in Kenner or you will get caught. Response time is measured in seconds not hours.
Our municipal services are great. Thanks to Mayor Ben Zahn and the city council for hiring IV Waste, who did not miss a beat since Hurricane Ida, picking up our garbage on a regular basis. North Kenner took a heavy beating from Ida but our electricity was restored in a few days.
Kudos to all in and out of government who contributed to helping us return to normal.
RON PAULIN
retired insurance agent
Kenner