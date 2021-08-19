Last week, the U.S. Census Bureau provided Louisiana with population counts to use in the drawing of new electoral maps for Congress, the Legislature and many parish and municipal offices — a once-in-a-decade process also known as “redistricting.”
The new data revealed significant population shifts. For example, in several parishes, Black people now make up much greater shares of the population than in 2010 and are now the plurality.
In redistricting, Louisiana’s elected officials have an obligation to account for these and other population changes. And we all have a duty to hold our representatives accountable, to ensure that fair representation for the people of our state is not sacrificed to partisan calculation and self-interest. Our next set of electoral maps must represent everyone, upholding the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection and complying with the requirements of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Too often, politicians have abused the redistricting process to manipulate the outcome of elections and protect their own incumbency. But voters should choose their politicians, not the other way around. Beginning next month, legislative committees will hold hearings in communities across the state to inform the map-drawing process. This is our chance to have a say in the electoral maps that will determine our political representation for the next 10 years.
This process is critical to our future. If our district maps don’t fairly represent the people, our state’s priorities won’t either. The drawing of district lines can dictate not only who runs for public office and who is elected, but also how financial resources are allocated for schools, hospitals, roads, and more. Louisiana’s elected representatives make decisions that significantly impact the communities they represent, from criminal law reform to voting rights to civil rights for all.
As the redistricting process kicks off, the ACLU of Louisiana will be watching to ensure our representatives prioritize the people of this state, not politics, and heed the fundamental principles of democracy, representation, and equality.
ALANAH ODOMS
executive director, Louisiana ACLU
New Orleans