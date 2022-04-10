Louisiana State Rep. Dodie Horton proposed a bill to prevent our K-8 public school students from hearing about LGBTQ+ people. She fears that just hearing that such people exist might influence our kindergarteners’ sexual orientation or give them information they are too young to understand. Perhaps she fears they might be traumatized.
Horton hasn’t had lots of parents call her to complain that their children are learning about sexual orientation in the classroom. She has heard from some Baptist ministers. But do we seek the counsel of ministers, rabbis, priests and imams when we create public school curricula? Is there not separation of church and state?
What happens at the start of the next school year when the teacher asks students to "tell us about you and your family?” When Makenzie says she has a little brother, a Daddy and a Dad, will she be sent to the principal’s office?
Horton notes that parents feel they have no control over their children’s curricula. They fear they can’t participate in their kids’ schools and don’t know what’s going on in the classrooms.
There are solutions. They can show up for parent/teacher night. They can show up when the teacher calls requesting a meeting about their child. Join the parent-teacher organization. Visit the classroom and observe what goes on there. And they can even volunteer to serve on a curriculum and textbook committee.
Before parents become irate about having to work, thus being unable to do any of the things I’ve suggested, stop looking for a way out. If you want to complain and have your complaints taken seriously, get involved. Not every meeting or event occurs while you are working. If you are that concerned about your children’s education, get involved.
BARBARA BURTON
retired consultant
Baton Rouge