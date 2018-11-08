FILE - This Feb. 7, 2018 file photo shows The Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District. Many along Wall Street expect the bull market rally that began in March 2009 to eclipse the 1990-2000 run that ended with the dot-com crash. But more voices are questioning whether the stock market’s run will make it beyond 2019 or 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)