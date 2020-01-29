How can these Republicans believe that enlisting the aid of a foreign country to investigate a political opponent does not constitute abuse of power?
President Donald Trump has abused power since he got in office. With the aid of the Republican Congress he has changed this country to a dictatorship.
These people excuse everything he does. They have effectively suspended American and Christian values of honesty, integrity and duty they owe to the entire country.
A trial is supposed to bring out the truth. The White House has obstructed any requests for information and documents. Trump has had ample opportunities to participate but has refused.
To me, these are not the actions of an innocent man. To Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, find your conscience and man up.
JUDY ROME
retired claims adjuster
River Ridge