During the past few weeks we’ve read and heard much about the selfless healthcare workers who are braving the frontlines in our hospitals, which are quickly filling up as the coronavirus crisis has brought Louisiana to a standstill.
But I want to bring to your attention a different group of healthcare workers who are putting themselves at risk to help young mothers and women in crisis pregnancy situations. I’m talking about the nurses and counselors at the state’s Pregnancy Resource Centers and professionals working at Louisiana adoption agencies who are finding creative ways to help women in these difficult times.
There are more than 30 centers throughout the state that continue to offer a variety of services, including pregnancy testing, pregnancy-related counseling and filling the increasing demand for baby supplies needed by young mothers who do not have anywhere else to turn.
The centers always offer their services free of charge, and that is especially important during this time in our state and nation. Here is just a sample of what the pregnancy resource centers are doing in our state:
- In New Orleans, Women’s New Life Clinic is facilitating telehealth visits with their clients.
- In Metairie, Access Pregnancy Center in Metairie is distributing diapers. In fact, recently that center distributed more than a thousand diapers in only two days.
- In Covington, Northlake Crisis Pregnancy Center has been taking orders for baby items, bagging them and letting clients pick them up curbside.
- In Thibodaux, Crossroads Pregnancy Center is doing the same.
Like these centers, our state’s other centers are also there to help. Women can find a center near them by visiting www.ADifficultChoice.com.
These centers often work in coordination with agencies that provide adoption services, such as Volunteers of America in New Orleans and St. Elizabeth Foundation and Catholic Charities in Baton Rouge. All three agencies are up and running for free consultations for pregnant women.
If it was not evident before, it is now clear that pro-life Louisianians are always here to help women as well as unborn and born children, and we will continue to do so each and every day.
SARAH ZAGORSKI
Louisiana Right to Life
New Orleans