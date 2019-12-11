Your story concerning the results of educating via charter schools in New Orleans contains very much the same blather by the superintendent that we have grown accustomed to. He promises to work harder to attain improved results without any questions as to what the results should be and what the results should be based on.
He promises harder work but no new ideas. How about these? 1. Pay first grade teachers more given their critical task of teaching reading. Not much learning takes place without this crucial skill. As executive director of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, I acceded to the demands of my colleagues not to push this idea despite the experience of, say, the United Auto Workers, where employees who installed transmissions were paid more than those who installed seat covers.
There is no more difficult and demanding and no more important job in education than teaching the early grades.
I am somewhat gratified that the superintendent stressed No. 2, raising teacher pay. Where was this guy nine years ago, though, when the slide in teacher pay began during the Jindal years?
I am hopeful that the newly reelected governor will successfully push for increases in teacher pay but given the rabidly Republican legislature just elected this will be difficult. With the blather emanating from the New Orleans superintendent’s office, the governor will not get much help.
I again think that the most efficacious education reform would be to unite the teacher unions in Louisiana into one effective organization. We now have six teacher organizations of varying strength and voice. You hear from the Republican right that the unions run the school districts of Louisiana. This is laughable given the weak and fragmented voice that the multi-unions present in New Orleans and the rest of the state. Abraham Lincoln said that a house divided against itself cannot stand. He was referring to the bifurcated nature of the United States prior to the Civil War.
One can only wonder what his view of a house divided six ways would be.
Unity would bring teacher power and the teachers desperately need it, as does Louisiana education.
Bob Crowley
retired LFT executive director
New Orleans