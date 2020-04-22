As a conservative, I was happy to see the headline in Thursday's Advocate, "Broome Proposes Budget Cuts."
It was reassuring to see that, in the spirit of "we're all in this together," the local government would be tightening its belt. After all, it is obvious that revenues will be significantly reduced this year due to major drops in sales taxes, casino taxes, oil taxes, income taxes, etc.
Then I read the story. To accomplish these "budget cuts" the mayor is proposing not hiring additional people and deleting vacant, unfunded positions.
How stupid do you think we are? There are no "budget cuts" in that proposal. The liberal bias of your staff is clearly on display for all to see.
MICHAEL COYLE
retired engineer
Baton Rouge