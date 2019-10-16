Recently, the Department of Homeland Security announced a government bailout of the CG Offshore Patrol Cutter program because of “national security interests.” It seems the United States Coast Guard and DHS are the only groups of people on the planet that didn't know that program was woefully underbid.
Hurricane Michael took place more than a year ago, and DHS and USCG just decided OPC and the shipyard are vital to national security interests? The panhandle was severely devastated, which I am familiar about having lived through Katrina and Camille. The national security route was dreamed up after U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s attempts to get bailout money through congressional action failed because of lack of support by his colleagues. The CG also announced OPC would be rebid after four ships are built. Rubio’s office basically said that this bailout would give his shipyard a competitive advantage during the re-compete process. This competitive advantage is about the only thing the government can be assured of.
When the amount of bailout and months or years of delay are finally announced publicly, the number will be in the hundreds of billions, not a paltry few million dollars. If the shipyard had even started cutting steel at the time of Michael, it was only barely. How can these numbers be justified? This, my fellow taxpayers, is a true fleecing.
In full disclosure, I do work for a competing shipyard that lost out on the supposed competitive OPC procurement. Also in full disclosure, my family spent 28 years of sacrifice to USCG active duty service on ships and at shipyards building cutters and overseeing construction of them for the men and women of the USCG and, just as importantly, the American taxpayer.
There are lots of good folks in the panhandle and at the site of the OPC (I know many of them) but there are also a lot of good folks in Maine and Louisiana who weren’t given a fair shake for this competition. Hurricane Michael is an excuse, and don’t let the administration, DHS or USCG try to convince you otherwise. There are great men and women in the USCG who deserve the best tools that we can provide at a “fair” price. The CG needs the OPC, and the program is justified, not under the pretense it was awarded under or the pretense of the bailout.
I also know several folks in the USCG who were undoubtedly part of this decision. I hope the folks I know in CG were overruled by an administration that hopes to gain Florida votes in the 2020 election. This would be the only scenario that makes any sense, but not business sense. I find it interesting that the acting DHS secretary resigned the day the bailout was announced. I hope he did that in protest because the decision doesn’t pass the straight-face test. If he did resign in protest, then there is at least one person we can trust to do the right thing for all us in service to the country.
It is a bit strange that no one seemed to include the amount of the bailout, where the funds would come from or the length of the delay. We as taxpayers deserve to know and will know.
Mark Matta
shipyard program manager
Raceland