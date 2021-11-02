It was determined long ago that the G.I. Bill from World War II paid for itself through the higher income taxes paid by recipients. A little analysis would show that the proposed two years of community college would do the same, provided that those years focused on learning a trade, as was the original intent.
Anyone who has hired a plumber or an electrician knows that their incomes are well above those of unskilled labor. In other words, two years of vocational training would have been an investment, not an expense.
It makes one wonder how much of the congressional argument is based on facts as opposed to assumption and unsupported opinion.
BRUCE EMERICK
retired engineer
Covington