We have observed Mother’s Day, and plans are being made for observance of Father’s Day and later Grandparent’s Day. Let us remember Children’s Day on June 14 falls between those days of celebration. If there were no children, these days of celebration would not be possible.
Adults, take a good look in the mirror. Do we see great role models? Have we exemplified inspiring behavior? Remember, children watch what we say, how we look and what we do. For example, my students stated, “we see you going to a lot of funerals, but we don’t ever see you crying.” I replied, “people show their grief in various ways.”
The children are precious, defenseless, vulnerable, and many times, the least recognized or celebrated. Perhaps, while we stay at home, we can teach the children basic skills of home living. A few of those skills are: sewing a button on a shirt, sorting clothing to be washed, assisting with healthy meal preparation, setting the table, saying grace, good manners, including being respectful, saying please, thank you, etc. It is amazing what can be accomplished when children are involved in activities.
I am asking Gov. John Bel Edwards, the legislators and the news media to have a "Headliner" highlighting positive activities of children. Everyone, please get involve and help recognize all children on their special day. If we could briefly focus on the children, maybe this would bring a moment of togetherness to the nation and even the world.
Thanks to everyone who is making a difference. A special thanks to parents who are teaching your “little angels” children at home and to all who participate in this celebration.
EARNESTINE D. GORDON
educator
Clinton