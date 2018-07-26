Attorney General Jeff Landry is a real piece of work, as evidenced by his recent letters about the death penalty to Gov. John Bel Edwards. As a devout Catholic, Landry is opposed to abortion. I understand that: the idea is that every embryo is a life (which I disagree with) and every life is sacred (which I do agree with). But where is he on the death penalty? Every life is sacred — unless some of those sacred lives need to be ended by state action. It's so much easier to play God in this life and let her sort it out in the next. Since Jeff Landry is asking where Gov. Edwards stands on the death penalty, let's ask where AG Landry stands on anti-poverty programs (in a poor state like Louisiana) that might keep people from killing over a Saints jacket, or on biological research into criminal behavior, or on other factors that cause people to kill people. And, as a Catholic, where does HE stand vis-à-vis the Catholic Church on the question of capital punishment? For that matter, where does his political base (since being AG is not his ultimate goal) stand on this question? If they (and he) are against abortion but gung-ho for the death penalty, what does that say about their logical abilities?
Electrocution, firing squads should be options for death penalty in Louisiana, AG Jeff Landry tells Gov. Edwards
But in the end, whether he supports capital punishment or not, Gov. Edwards is following the law. If we cannot get the drugs legally necessary to carry out an execution, we need a stay of future executions. Otherwise, overburdened state and federal courts will be required to needlessly grant stays, if DAs ever decide to set execution dates. The governor is following the law. The chief legal officer in the state is asking the governor to violate the law.
For what it's worth, I spent about 12 years in the Capital Litigation Division of the Texas Attorney General's Office, the most active death-penalty unit in the country. I made my share of mistakes — some defendants were granted new trials, some were acquitted on retrial, some were otherwise freed or sentenced to life imprisonment. I handled about 23 cases that resulted in executions. I am convinced that every one of those executed deserved capital punishment legally. I'm not sure that any of them deserved it morally. But Jeff Landry does not see a distinction. He sees his job as Attorney General as killing as many people as possible. Or at least advocating for it. Is that sad? Or not?
Bill Zapalac
retired attorney
New Orleans