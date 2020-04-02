There was a much-needed glimpse into how Congress was intended to function with the passing of the CARE Act. Both parties, coming together, putting the interest of the people over party. A few outliers, but on the whole, a good compromise.
If only our major media outlets could learn from their example. The media holds the heavy responsibility of accurately reporting the facts around this world-impacting pandemic. Now is not the time for spinning, pointing fingers or politically motivated editorials. Now is the time for journalists to report the news, not editorialize; to research, not speculate; to validate facts, not manufacture them.
And now is the time for cable news to require its anchors to ask honest, contributing questions and seek answers that will educate the masses on this deadly, life-altering, economically devastating virus. Pontificating on their opinions, pro and con, regarding the leaders in each party doesn’t help us win this battle. It causes more angst, feeding the avalanche of negativity we are already experiencing due to sheltering in place.
Our government is asking its people to come together and do their part. Many have lost jobs, lost savings, lost family members or friends to this virus. Is it too much to ask our media to lose the political bias and contribute in a truly meaningful way?
SUSAN ROTOLO
ministry director
Slidell