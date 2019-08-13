What are owners and supporters of assault rifles afraid of?
You do not need an assault rifle or other automatic weapon to defend your home or yourself. A handgun or shotgun will stop an intruder or attacker just fine. Do you need to bury your wife, your daughter or your granddaughter as a result of a mass shooting before you come to your senses? Can't you put yourself in the position for a moment of the families of these victims?
No one is trying to take all the gun laws away. But military-style weapons have no place in civilian hands. It is not a sport weapon. Have you ever heard of or known a civilian to use an assault rifle for a good reason? It is illegal to have other military weapons, such as howitzers, mortars, artillery pieces, tanks, surface to air missiles, etc. Why should assault rifles be allowed?
And if you belong to the National Rifle Association, a large portion of your dues goes to support their political agenda in favor of assault rifles, large magazines, and restrictions on background checks and gun ownership by people who shouldn't have them. Your dues allow the NRA to pressure Congress to reject these measures supported by the majority of Americans. You have to decide if any benefits you get from NRA membership outweigh the carnage allowed by their agenda.
Again, what are owners and supporters of assault rifles afraid of?
Louis Shepard
property manager
New Orleans