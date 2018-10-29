I would like to share my thoughts about the escalating violence in this country.
It is not about political rhetoric, which has gone on since politics began, nor is it about hating one group of people more than another. It is about the total breakdown of law and order in this country. Our judicial system is a joke. Innocent people are locked up, while the guilty go free. Judges and law enforcement are expected to act like social workers. They can best help people by upholding the law fairly and consistently. Everybody should be held to the same rule of law with the only exception being those who are truly mentally incompetent, and even then they should not just be released back into the public. Juries need to take the time to think about what they are really doing when they turn guilty people lose even when all the evidence shows they are guilty. This is not fair to the victim or the public.
I have been a long time proponent of the death penalty. It is not an act of vengeance. It is an act of justice and self-defense against those who have no regard for human life. Ironically, when we refuse to use the death penalty even against the most heinous of crimes, we cheapen life. The murdered person becomes nothing more than a forgotten statistic. If you take another person's life except in self-defense or in defense of another, then you should know that you will pay with your own because what you have taken is precious and you cannot give it back.
The law-abiding citizen now has to spend tons of money on security systems to protect themselves, their families, their money and possessions from the criminal element that walks around freely to do as they please. And the forgotten law-abiding citizen best have a gun as a backup plan.
As an example of what I am talking about. I got a notice in the mail by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warning me that there was a convicted sex offender in my neighborhood. This upset me and made me angry. The possession of child pornography is not a victimless crime. Every child in those vulgar, nasty pictures is a victim crying out for justice. Why is he walking around free as a bird? If we want to push for hate crimes, then we should make it a hate crime against children for even the mere possession of child pornography. This would carry more of a punishment then apparently they have now.
When we fail to protect our most defenseless and innocent, is it not safe to say there is something terribly wrong with our judicial system?
Cynthia Brown
retired
Walker