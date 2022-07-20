Does my vote still count?
As a result of the chaos following the 2020 presidential election, that question became relevant— taking most of us by surprise. Clearly, the answer is of importance to us all, no matter what our political view or party. “We the People” are impacted equally.
The winner of our elections should only be determined by us, the voters. Yet, in 2020, radical partisans called the election outcome into question in key states even though there was no evidence to support their claims. They even pressured election workers to change the numbers. Luckily, some of the officials refused to knuckle under to the extremists so, after much turmoil, our votes were saved.
However, those anti-democratic threats have not gone away. Extremists have continued their attacks on our elections, focusing on the 2022 midterm elections. Through intimidation and even death threats, they are working nonstop to replace nonpartisan election workers with their own people who would do their bidding. Sadly, one survey shows that one in five election workers say they’re likely to quit before the 2024 elections.
It is not hyperbole to say that if the radicals succeed in their efforts, we could lose our democracy.
Can we avoid this unthinkable outcome? If you want your vote to count, all of us (right, left and center) must work together to ultimately triumph over these threats to our democracy. Let’s inform our relatives and friends about this threat. Send letters of support to our local election administrators. Consider signing up to be a poll worker.
We can answer the original question with “yes” only by assuring free and fair elections for all. I hope you will join in.
ALLIE AVERY
design consultant
Metairie