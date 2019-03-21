New Zealand mass shooting
Police escort men from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers, as New Zealand police warned people to stay indoors as they tried to determine if more than one gunman was involved. 

 (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

It took New Zealand only one mass shooting this century and less than a week to pass sweeping, bipartisan gun control laws, as well as a buyback program for guns. As a proponent of the Second Amendment, I believe that we Americans have a right to defend ourselves; however, military-style, high capacity magazines, and assault rifles are weapons of war and should not be allowed into the homes of civilians. These weapons are designed to do high damage to a great many people in a short amount of time — far more than is needed to hunt or defend a home. Let's take a note from New Zealand's actions and work on the same for our country.

Haley Valdes

technical team lead

Lafayette

