It took New Zealand only one mass shooting this century and less than a week to pass sweeping, bipartisan gun control laws, as well as a buyback program for guns. As a proponent of the Second Amendment, I believe that we Americans have a right to defend ourselves; however, military-style, high capacity magazines, and assault rifles are weapons of war and should not be allowed into the homes of civilians. These weapons are designed to do high damage to a great many people in a short amount of time — far more than is needed to hunt or defend a home. Let's take a note from New Zealand's actions and work on the same for our country.
Haley Valdes
technical team lead
Lafayette