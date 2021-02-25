I’ve worked closely with Syrita Steib over the years to create an organization that provides a place for formerly incarcerated women and girls to thrive. Syrita is a visionary and true servant leader who has worked tirelessly to create a better future for all of us. Her recent pardon fortifies Operation Restoration’s commitment to continue advocating for criminal justice reform in our state, and reminds us that we still have a lot of work to do to serve the women and girls that we founded our nonprofit organization to serve.
Operation Restoration has made strides to improve legislation in Louisiana and across the country by working to pass "Ban the Box" in higher education legislation (Act 276), and supporting the reinstatement of Pell grants for incarcerated students. Now is the time for public officials and legislatures to re-examine pardon and expungement policies and remove other barriers to re-entry, so formerly incarcerated people can more easily improve their lives and impact our community.
As it stands, the pardon and expungement processes are complicated to navigate and depend on the political will of our state or federal leaders. Creating an automated system for those who are eligible to have their records sealed would go a long way in giving Louisianans the opportunity to rebuild their lives without the collateral consequences of a conviction. Many of our community members struggle to secure employment or safe housing with a conviction due to discriminatory background checks and social exclusion. People should not have to wait a decade for a pardon or spend the time and resources to seek expungement after their time is served. Operation Restoration will be working with partners to reform the system of pardons and expungements to expand this opportunity to more people, so that we can relieve the burdens of a conviction and improve our communities.
ANNIE PHOENIX
co-founder, Operation Restoration
New Orleans