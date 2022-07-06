CNN”s comparison of Richard Nixon and Donald Trump was informative. What impressed me the most was something it did not mention. Nixon resigned his office rather than be ousted by the Senate, as a straw poll predicted he would be. Trump was never close to being ousted and remains a senior member of his party.
This wide difference resulted in spite of the fact that Nixon’s crime did not compare with Trump’s. Nixon was trying to acquire information on a political opponent. Trump was trying to overthrow the government.
What happened to the GOP in the intervening years? They adhered to their oath of office in the first case and abandoned it for cultish obsequiousness in the latter.
A man who would be jailed or even hanged for his actions in most countries remains a hero in his party.
BRUCE EMERICK
retired engineer
Covington