The front-page article in Monday’s paper titled, “If that was finale of Brees’ unforgettable career, it’s one he and the Saints want to forget,” was insulting to all the Saints fans that look not on a particular game, but on the many wins Brees helped his team achieve.
Yes, the Saints were defeated by Tampa Bay on Sunday, but that does not show in any way a defeat for New Orleans.
Brees gave more to New Orleans than anyone, including politicians. Brees single-handedly put New Orleans on the map.
Instead of bearing the blame for the loss on Brees, he should have gotten a standing ovation for his numerous contributions to both the league and to New Orleans.
DEE MATHER-MUENZLER
retired realtor
Baton Rouge