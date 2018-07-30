Bill Quigley is an honorable man who has served honorably for years at the Loyola Law Clinic and the Gillis Long Poverty Law Center. But in some things, like the death penalty, he is an absolutist. And nothing in law or justice is absolute.
As he argues for the abolition of the death penalty he cites the usual array of issues. Most death penalties are overturned on appeals, which can take decades at high cost to taxpayers. Executions are not proven deterrents to violent crimes. The penalty is irreversible. But each of those has a counter-argument.
Appeals are long and costly because they happen time after time each based on a different reason for reversal, first in state courts and then in federal courts. My answer: streamline the process. Every conviction deserves an appeal but lawyers should be required to present their strongest arguments first, and only once.
The threat of being put to death in fact doesn’t deter others from killing. But that’s not what executions are for. Execution is punishment. Some killings are so heinous that juries should be allowed to decide whether that’s an appropriate sentence.
Yes, death is irreversible. Convictions have been overturned, but almost always by using DNA that wasn’t available at the original sentence. That’s no longer true. And DNA is also strong evidence of guilt as well as innocence. It should be up to a jury to decide.
The death penalty should never be applied arbitrarily or capriciously. But, with great respect to Quigley and all death-penalty opponents, it should be available for a jury to apply if jurors think the crime was serious enough to warrant it.
Russ Wise
member, St. John the Parish School Board
Laplace