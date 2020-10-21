William M. Faulkner’s bizarre letter of Oct. 15 begins with the statement that, “I just saw on TV that all of the recent hurricanes hitting the U.S. are President Donald Trump’s fault.”
I can only presume he was writing that from a tongue-in-cheek perspective to make the point that Trump gets blamed for everything by the “liberal” press. But then again, he might have actual heard that from the Fox News Network that loves to inflame Trump supporters with false statements they attribute to Trump’s critics.
What was missing from Faulkner’s rant was the fact that Trump is totally responsible for creating the highest national debt in U.S. history, an increase of over $5.6 trillion in four years; the largest U.S. trade deficit since 2008; complete gutting of the Clean Water Act of 1970, endangering the pure drinking water systems for about 117 million Americans; the failure to create an alternative health care plan for Obamacare; the failure to complete a wall on the Mexico/U.S. border, and make Mexico pay for it; and the failure to act in a timely manner to reduce the number of deaths related to COVID-19, “that will just disappear,” to cite just a few.
Sadly, Trump supporters, like Trump himself, refuse to use any measure of accountability regarding his actions. In their eyes, he has no personal responsibility for his failures, for it’s always the fault of some outside element. So pathetic.
JIM ANDERSON
retired administrator
Ponchatoula