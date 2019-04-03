An influential state panel Thursday endorsed Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to boost teacher pay by $1,000 and basic state aid for public schools by $39 million. At the head table, from right, are Beth Scioneaux, deputy state superintendent of education; John White, state superintendent of education; and Tony Davis, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and chairman of the task force. The recommendation goes to BESE, which makes its request to the Legislature this month.