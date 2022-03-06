It is not mathematically possible to have record inflation and record profits unless corporate interests are taking advantage of the supply-chain crisis.
This is not a new problem, but the press is neglecting its duty to report the situation accurately. Publicly traded companies are consistently choosing shareholders over their customers. Heaven forbid during an unprecedented pandemic we cut dividends or risk the price-to-earnings ratio so our customers can eat.
At a minimum, the press owes it to the public to document CEO salary and bonuses alongside the price increases I'm seeing at the grocery every week.
E. PETER MORENC
mechanical engineer
Metairie