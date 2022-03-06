Commodities Inflation Glance

FILE - In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a worker restocks chicken in the meat product section at a grocery store in Dallas. Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level in 2021, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves. (AP Photo/LM Otero) ORG XMIT: NYBZ306

 LM Otero

It is not mathematically possible to have record inflation and record profits unless corporate interests are taking advantage of the supply-chain crisis.

This is not a new problem, but the press is neglecting its duty to report the situation accurately. Publicly traded companies are consistently choosing shareholders over their customers. Heaven forbid during an unprecedented pandemic we cut dividends or risk the price-to-earnings ratio so our customers can eat.

At a minimum, the press owes it to the public to document CEO salary and bonuses alongside the price increases I'm seeing at the grocery every week.

E. PETER MORENC

mechanical engineer

Metairie

