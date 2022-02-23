It is extremely perplexing to me how this newspaper has completely ignored the massive investigation into the Clinton campaign’s spying on President Donald Trump.
Your incredible bias is showing.
LINDA DUNN
retired teacher
New Orleans
It is extremely perplexing to me how this newspaper has completely ignored the massive investigation into the Clinton campaign’s spying on President Donald Trump.
Your incredible bias is showing.
LINDA DUNN
retired teacher
New Orleans
Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.
SUBMIT A LETTER TO THE EDITOR.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission