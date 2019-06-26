My letter is in reference to recent commentary regarding the health of the state employees' retirement system.
The commentary praised the way the state was paying down the debt of the retirement systems by not granting cost-of-living increases to state retirees and some other methods as well. We the state retirees don't have any suspensions of the cost of all of our insurances and other expenses. That keeps going up all of the time.
We paid our share of the contributions to our retirement plan every payday for our entire career, and the state of Louisiana was supposed to do the same — and pay their share in a timely fashion as well. So now we get no cost of living increases for an unknown amount of time and are in a way forcefully now paying the state's unpaid share.
I have been retired since March 2005, and I believe that we have only received one or two very small cost-of-living increases from then to now, and our pensions are going backwards in their ability to keep us out of the poverty level and a decent living standard. I hope that my comments on this issue opens up some more responses from many of the LASERS retirees who are effected with this COLA issue as I am.
Norman E. Brennan
retired
Church Point