With the onset of COVID-19, we all had a wake-up call, an unwanted reality check. Knowing each of us could be vulnerable to the disease, our perspectives changed. We began to see things through a different set of eyes: Today is here but tomorrow is not a given.
Spending copious amounts of time with immediate family and limited numbers of co-workers — although forced to do so — may have opened our eyes to seeing what was right before us all along. We have had an opportunity to appreciate those qualities and attributes our loved ones and friends possess. Someone’s kindness, thoughtfulness, sense of humor, patience and tolerance may have been overlooked and taken for granted until we were forced to notice what was within our reach every day.
Simple tasks such as going to the grocery store, visiting neighbors, going to family reunions and attending worship services have been things we have come to appreciate and long for in the near future. Our outlook on what is important and high priority has changed. We are willing to share what we have with those that have not.
It is a sad state of affairs that something with such profound and horrific impact has caused us to refocus on what is truly important and meaningful to us. Perhaps getting back to basics and practicing the Golden Rule beyond COVID-19 will provide us with a sense of appreciation, peace and belonging in a world that cares even when things are going our way.
VICKI WHITTINGTON
retired HR manager
Baton Rouge