A mom takes pictures of her children during a drive-up photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Cross Gates Family Fitness in Slidell. Parents were invited to drive up to the fitness center's covered drive and take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny in the background, all the while maintaining social distancing. Blue tape marked the spot for the children to stand and a blue 'X' for the parent while making the photo.