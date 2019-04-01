In Bill Reed’s recent letter, he asked why Louisiana does not embrace toll roads, as Texas does. This was prompted by Robert W. Poole’s discussion of tolls versus a gas tax increase to improve the state’s roads and bridges.
Both methods of financing road and bridge projects are paid by road users: tolls for specific, high-volume facilities; and fuel taxes by motorists for all types of road and bridge projects statewide. It’s not that Louisiana won’t embrace toll facilities; it’s that toll facilities require very large traffic volumes every day to make them financially viable. Texas and other states such as Florida have those traffic volumes; Louisiana does not. Also, recent voter polls in Louisiana reveal that motorists would support a reasonable increase in fuel taxes if they are assured that those taxes would be used only for road and bridge improvement projects.
In addition, the history of toll bridges in Louisiana is not encouraging for private investors. Motorists who use toll facilities such as the Crescent City Connection in New Orleans and the Sunshine Bridge used extensive political pressure to have the tolls removed. The maintenance and operation costs for those facilities must now come from the state’s regular highway budget. Toll financing and private public partnerships need to be considered where appropriate, but only an increase in the gas tax, which is paid by highway users, will generate the funds needed to fix our deteriorated roads and bridges.
Kenneth A. Perret
president, Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association
Baton Rouge