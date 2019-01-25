Lawsuits on behalf of 'Who Dat Nation' filed over Saints loss; demand damages, pre-Super Bowl hearing
What a game. Too bad the officials were so inept on the no call. Rams coach has received many accolades and much praise for the success he has achieved. I think most were justified, but you would think he could and should at least be honest. No one would expect him to complain about a no call game changer, but everyone should expect a man of moral character to admit, as the NFL big-wigs had to do, that they sure did luck out on that one. But no, he said he respected the officials, let the guys compete and let the guys play.He thought it was a competitive type play. An honorable man would have and should have said, "I won't complain, but we were lucky that a single play with not one but two rule infractions was not called. That probably let us win that game." Being honest and morally truthful should always be the norm.
Bryant Delafield
retired
Baton Rouge