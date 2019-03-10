Many years ago, since I am now 82, we all recited the pledge this way: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands. One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” There was no mention of any God. That did not appear until President Dwight Eisenhower. He wanted to send a message to the USSR. He wanted it to know that we were a God-loving country. Unlike the USSR, we believed in a union under God. Well, because of that inclusion, many schools and churches alike stopped saying it at all. It was never returned to the original version even after the USSR became Russia and the threat was apparently gone.
No matter a person’s belief, a pledge representing our feelings and dedication for our country does not need any reference to any God to remain a potent declaration. Most here revere our country. Its roots, history, and future are all held in our thoughts and prayers. We would like everyone to share our beliefs that we are all important and have similar values for our country and maybe even the world. A declaration of patriotism does not need to include a religious saying. Nor, does a religious creed have to include anything about patriotism. They can truly be separate and still both can be powerful.
Mary Larson
retired CPA
Baton Rouge