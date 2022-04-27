In a recent letter, Kevin Couhig decries President Joe Biden's "war on oil," the subsequent rise in gas prices and the resulting spike in inflation.
What a bunch of hooey. An Advocate | The Times-Picayune editorial a couple of days before Couhig's letter accurately ascribed rising energy costs to disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. As for inflation, the rate has been increasing for a solid year, caused by pent-up demand and a tight labor market.
Energy prices shot up only after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the latest inflation numbers available when Couhig's letter appeared were for March, an elapsed time of less than a month, hardly long enough to show any inflationary trend.
May I also note that the president's war on oil involves releasing a million barrels of oil a day for the purpose of easing gas prices, a policy that predated Couhig's letter by a couple of weeks?
Yeah, it's good to know what our fellow citizens are thinking, but I read the paper to be informed, not to be misinformed by Advocate readers airing their prejudices.
DAVID PORTER
retired professor
Baton Rouge